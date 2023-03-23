Football coach who shared story of son’s death in Peaky Bannsiders’ video ‘moved’ by viewers’ response

A US-based football coach whose heartbreaking story of his young son’s tragic death from cancer went viral on a Coleraine FC fan’s online video vlog says he is deeply moved by the response from Northern Ireland’s people.

Last week, the Belfast Telegraph reported how the Peaky Bannsiders’ YouTube channel (@ThePeakys) featured an emotional exchange with Tony Guinn, from Wisconsin, who spoke of how his dreams of bringing his son Shaymus to watch Irish League games were shattered after he died from cancer.

Niall Quinn was close to tears as he filmed Tony before the BetMcLean League Cup final between Linfield and Coleraine at Windsor Park.

Tony, whose family immigrated from Northern Ireland to North America in 1976 when he was 10, sought out Niall to thank him for his videos which feature him and his son Oisin on their journeys around Northern Ireland to watch their beloved Coleraine.

Tony (55), who is head coach of football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Wisconsin, told Niall that his videos, which he came across by chance, were uplifting because he got the chance to experience what it was like to be a father taking his son to matches.

Tony told the Belfast Telegraph he has special memories of bringing Shaymus to one Irish League game — Crusaders vs Glentoran at Seaview — during a week-long visit to Northern Ireland before his death from Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer, in December 2012 after a four-year battle.

“It was a trip of a lifetime and a dream come true. I was the happiest guy on the planet,” he said.

Tony said he called his son Shaymus to “give him a strong Irish name, spelled in a way that Americans could pronounce”.

He added: “Shaymus was loving, kind, thoughtful, intelligent, had a great sense of humour, was brave and was appreciative of even the little things in life.”

Tony, who cherishes a photograph of himself with Shaymus dressed in a Northern Ireland kit, said he had been touched by messages of support he received after his appearance on the Peaky Bannsiders’ YouTube channel was reported in this newspaper.

“People were stopping me in the street in Belfast and one man told me that he had lost his father and would never be able to attend football matches with him,” added Tony, who is a regular visitor to Northern Ireland to watch games and to organise trips for football teams from the States.

“About 15 years ago I started a company called Guinn Irish Soccer Tours. I bring soccer teams over to Northern Ireland to play soccer matches and tour the country. Over the years I’ve brought well over 500 people to visit Northern Ireland.”

He joked: “I am still waiting on a thank you from the Northern Irish government.”

Among the visiting footballers recently were a team from the Illinois Institute of Technology, who played games at the Oval and at Harland & Wolff Welders’ Blanchflower Stadium.

In May, Tony is bringing over a side from his own university, while a visit by golfers is also on the horizon.

Tony, who hopes one day to divide his time equally between the States and Northern Ireland, has been elated to see players he coached in Wisconsin progress in the game in Northern Ireland.

They include Demi Vance and Alison Smyth, who have both featured in the women’s international team, and Brian Hagan, Connor Brehm and Chris Lins, who have turned out for clubs in the Irish League.