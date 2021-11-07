Football memorabilia goes under the hammer as First Shankill NI Supporters’ Club closes doors

A popular Northern Ireland supporters’ club has closed its doors after 40 years and is auctioning off memorabilia, including signed football shirts from David Healy and Gerry Armstrong.

The 1st Shankill Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club, on the Shankill Road in Belfast, has been sold to new owners, who are planning to turn into a bar/restaurant.

The supporters’ club was set up in 1980 with the aim of following the Northern Ireland football team to home and away games. In recent years it’s had around 100 members.

A Facebook post on the 1st Shankill NI Supporters’ Club page read: “It is with deepest regret the club will be closing on Sunday night 7th November.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their loyal support of the last 40 years. GAWA.”

The post ended with details of an online auction at Wilson Auctions from Monday, November 8 to Wednesday, November 10.

Among the lots going under the hammer are several signed and framed football shirts, including Barry Hunter’s from the December 1996 Northern Ireland v Albania game, Danny Griffin’s shirt from the August 1996 game between Northern Ireland and Ukraine and Gerry Armstrong’s jersey from the Northern Ireland v England game in October 1986.

A signed number nine shirt from David Healy is also up for grabs.

Other lots include a framed shirt signed by the 1982 World Cup team and the Lithuanian goalkeeper’s shirt from the team’s April 1992 debut game in Belfast.

Supporters of Northern Ireland can also get their hands on prints of football heroes such as George Best and former manager, Billy Bingham.

Gary McAllister, chairman of the Amalgamation of Official NI Supporters’ Clubs, said there was a feeling of ‘sadness’ at the closing down of the 1st Shankill NI Supporters’ Club.

“1st Shankill is one of the best-known supporters’ clubs and has been following the Northern Ireland team for many years,” he said.

“Even during the 1980s, when games weren’t as easy or affordable to get down, its members were travelling to cheer on the team.

“The auction is a chance for the supporters to get their hands on some great memorabilia, donated by Northern Ireland legends or visiting teams.

“One of the lots is the Lithuanian goalkeeper’s jersey, when the team came to play Northern Ireland for the first time. The club put on hospitality for a large group of fans and the jersey took pride of place in the club.

“One of my stand-out memories is when the Republic of Ireland came to Belfast in November 1994 and fans from the Republic came to the club before and after the game. All that mattered was football and a relationship was established then between the supporters’ club and the Republic fans.”