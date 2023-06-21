Football rumours: Arsenal offer £60m in second attempt to sign Kai Havertz

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have made an improved bid for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have made an improved bid for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. The Gunners are set to offer £60m for the 24-year-old, after previously having a £50m offer turned down. The extra funds could be just enough for the deal to get over the line, as the Blues seek to bolster their finances for their own recruitment plans.

What the papers say

Fulham are eager to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to The Telegraph. It is believed the 30-year-old Brazil international would be open to the move, however bosses at United reportedly value Fred at a higher price than Fulham are willing to pay.

Everton are reportedly interested in Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (Nick Potts/PA)

The Sun says Everton are looking at Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone. It is said to be a pre-emptive move, ahead of an expected approach for current keeper Jordan Pickford from Manchester United.

And The Independent reports Newcastle are weighing up ending their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester’s James Maddison is on the radar of Tottenham and Newcastle (Joe Giddens/PA)

James Maddison: Sky Sports says Leicester want more than £50m for the England midfielder, who is on the radar of Tottenham and Newcastle.

Georginio Wijnaldum: Paris St Germain are looking to offload the midfielder this summer, according to Foot Mercato.