Football rumours: Chelsea could use Christian Pulisic to lure Victor Osimhen

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move away from Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA) — © Adam Davy

Christian Pulisic, 24, is one of the stars likely to be offloaded by Chelsea this summer with the Daily Mail saying he could be used to lure another big name to Stamford Bridge. The United States forward could be used as part of a deal to persuade Napoli to sell Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

What the papers say

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (left) and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish battle for the ball (Zac Goodwin/PA_ — © Zac Goodwin

Paris St Germain are poised to make a bid for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, 21. The Daily Mail reports that the Ligue 1 giants will make a summer swoop for the France Under-21 international.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, is a target for Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Daily Mirror. The German club tried to sign the Switzerland international last summer and The Sun reports the Gunners are keen on a potential deal involving Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, 23.

Blackburn’s teenage star Adam Wharton is attracting the attention of Newcastle, reports the Daily Mail. Senior officials from the Premier League club have been to watch the 18-year-old midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele during the Europa League quarter-final clash with West Ham (Adam Davy/PA) — © Adam Davy

Moussa Dembele: Aston Villa, Leeds and West Ham have been linked with a move for the French forward, 26, from Lyon.

Matteo Guendouzi: Marseille’s former Arsenal midfielder, 24, has emerged as a possible replacement for Declan Rice at West Ham.