Football rumours: Chelsea hoping to sign Moises Caicedo before Liverpool match

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo could be set for a move to Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea are hoping to finally secure the signature of Brighton star Moises Caicedo, the Guardian reports. The club are hoping to finalise the deal as soon as possible so he can be available to play in their opening match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

What the papers say

Manchester United are keen to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who the Daily Mail says is worth around £30million.

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen impressed while on loan at Burnley last season (Simon Galloway/PA)

Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen is being chased by Burnley and now West Ham, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old impressed in his pre-season fixtures for Chelsea with West Ham hoping to gain his services on a loan deal.

Italian champions Napoli are interested in Brighton’s 19-year-old forward Julio Enciso, the Telegraph reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benjamin Pavard could be on his way to Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Benjamin Pavard: Manchester United are hoping to bring the Bayern Munich defender to the club to reunite with former France international team-mate Raphael Varane, French news outlet L’Equipe says.

Max Aarons: The Athletic reports the Norwich City right-back was set for a move to Leeds United, but Bournemouth look set to move in on the deal.