Football rumours: Chelsea sound out Jose Mourinho for third spell in charge

One former manager could be replaced in the Chelsea hotseat by another with Jose Mourinho being lined up for a third spell. Reports in The Sun, via Spanish outlet Relevo, suggest Mourinho has been approached to replace interim boss Frank Lampard.

What the papers say

Arsenal have a growing interest in Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow according to the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign the 26-year-old from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nuno Tavares, right, tangles with Chelsea’s Mason Mount (Adam Davy/PA) — © Adam Davy

But full-back Nuno Tavares’ move away from Arsenal looks to have fallen through. The Mirror reports Marseille are no longer interested in turning the 22-year-old’s loan into a permanent move after he was banished from training.

Lionel Messi, 35, and Neymar, 31, are not on a list of players ruled “non-transferable” as part of a PSG rebuild, reports The Sun via Mundo Deportivo. France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, is among the seven players the club believe must be retained.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres takes a selfie with a fan after training (Bradley Collyer/PA) — © Bradley Collyer

Viktor Gyokeres:Leeds have edged ahead of Everton in the race to sign the 24-year-old striker from Coventry, according to Football Insider.

Jeremie Frimpong: Manchester United are looking at a £44million move for the Dutch full-back, 22, from Bayer Leverkusen but face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano.