Football rumours: Chelsea turn attention to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson

Chelsea have reportedly added Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson to their list of potential targets up front. According to The Guardian the Blues have already held initial talks with the 22-year-old, as Forest are believed to want £40million for his services.

What the papers say

The Independent says Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is attracting a lot of attention from Premier League heavyweights. West Ham, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are all said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez (Nick Potts/PA)

According to The Telegraph, Monaco have set their sights on Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez. The 27-year-old is unlikely to feature in manager Ange Postecoglou’s future plans, and could make his exit this summer.

And the Daily Mail says Manchester City are looking to beat Brighton to the signature of Boca Juniors defender Valentin Barco.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benjamin Pavard in action for France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Benjamin Pavard: The Bayern Munich defender is set to choose between Manchester United and Inter Milan before the end of the window, according to L’Equipe.

Bradley Barcola: RMC Sport says Chelsea and Paris St Germain are interested in the Lyon winger.