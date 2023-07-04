Football rumours: Jordan Henderson on shopping list for Steven Gerrard’s new job

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard’s new club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Steven Gerrard could target his successor as Liverpool captain after taking over as manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. The Daily Mail reports England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has emerged as a potential target for Gerrard, along with Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34.

What the papers say

Southampton’s Tino Livramento could be on his way to Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chelsea are in talks with Southampton about bringing their former youth player Tino Livramento, 20, back to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail. The England Under-21 right-back is valued at £38 million with Newcastle also showing interest.

The race to sign Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo is hotting up, according to the Guardian. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in the 21-year-old but Paris St Germain are moving into pole position.

Granit Xhaka‘s time at Arsenal is almost over. The Sun reports that the Switzerland midfielder, 30, will complete a £21.5 million move to Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia: Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea in the race to sign the Belgium midfielder, 19, from Southampton.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Nottingham Forest are among those chasing the England winger, 22, from Chelsea.