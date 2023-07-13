Football rumours: Jordan Henderson weighing up Saudi Arabia move

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia (PA)

Jordan Henderson is weighing up a move away from Liverpool, according to the Daily Telegraph. Al-Ettifaq, now managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, are reportedly keen on the 33-year-old midfielder but have not made a formal bid.

What the papers say

Latvia’s Vladislavs Gutkovskis (left) and Wales’ Aaron Ramsey (PA)

Aaron Ramsey is another international midfielder who has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabia, reports The Sun. But the Wales star, 32, is ready to turn down a big-money move in favour of a return to his first club Cardiff from Nice.

Newcastle are reportedly in talks with relegated Leicester over signing winger Harvey Barnes. The Daily Mail says an opening offer of around £30 million is on the cards.

Centre-back Trevoh Chalobah could be one of the players leaving Chelsea this summer. The Blues are willing to sell the 24-year-old if they get the right offer, according to the Evening Standard.

Social media round-up

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Players to watch

Joao Felix during his loan spell with Chelsea (PA)

Joao Felix: Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all interested in the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward.

James McAtee: Manchester City have turned down bids around £30 million for the 20-year-old midfielder.