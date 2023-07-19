Football rumours: Leicester’s Harvey Barnes closing in on Newcastle move

Leicester’s Harvey Barnes could sign for Newcastle in the coming days (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes is looking increasingly likely to sign for Newcastle. Leicester have valued Barnes at around the £35-40million mark, according to the Daily Mail. The Premier League club could reportedly seal the deal with the 25-year-old in the coming days which may hasten Allan Saint-Maximin’s exit from St James’ Park as Saudi Pro League teams circle.

What the papers say

The Guardian says veteran Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to terms to join Ligue 1 club Marseille on a three-year deal. Chelsea and the French side now need to agree on a deal for the 34-year-old’s signature. Aubameyang only started in five Premier League games for the Blues last season.

Could Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang be on the move? (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City reportedly rejected a bid of over £20m from Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli for Riyad Mahrez but the Saudi Arabian club are confident they will get their man. The Guardian reported the Premier League champions have asked for £30m for his services.

Luton are on the verge of signing 29-year-old midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa, the Telegraph writes. Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo reports Liverpool could explore signing Portugal international Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Maguire: Chelsea are reportedly showing interest in signing the Manchester United defender after Wesley Fofana underwent knee surgery, 90 Min reports.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher (left) is reportedly wanted by West Ham (Lukas Huter/PA)

Connor Gallagher: Sky Sports says West Ham are keen on signing the exciting midfielder but Chelsea have put a hefty cost on the 23-year-old, asking for more than £40million.