Football rumours: Liverpool step up pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have stepped up their bid for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, according to The Guardian. James Milner, 37, could be heading in the other direction with Brighton confident of a deal with the former England midfielder out of contract at Anfield this summer.

What the papers say

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, right (Tano Pecoraro/AP) — © Tano Pecoraro/

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, is being eyed by Aston Villa, according to The Daily Telegraph. Villa are also keen on Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, 23.

Winger Harvey Barnes is attracting interest from clubs keen to lure him away from Leicester. The Mail reports Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa are keen on the 25-year-old.

Portuguese coach Paulo Fonsecahas emerged as a candidate to replace David Moyes in charge at West Ham, according to The Sun. The former Tottenham target is in charge of French side Lille.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

West Ham United’s Emerson Palmieri (right) tackles Fulham’s Joao Palhinha (Mike Egerton/PA) — © Mike Egerton

Joao Palhinha: Fulham are expected to ask more than £50 million for the midfielder, 27, who is linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Andrew Omobanidele: AC Milan and Nice are among the clubs linked with Norwich’s 20-year-old Republic of Ireland centre-half.