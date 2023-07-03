Football rumours: Manchester City close to £86m Josef Gvardiol deal

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol is on the brink of a record move to Manchester City, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 21-year-old defender will cost the Champions League winners £86 million from RB Leipzig.

What the papers say

Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (PA)

Nottingham Forest face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli for former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Greek international, 25, will cost Forest between £13 million and £17 million from Stuttgart.

Jesse Lingard and Sergio Ramos are the latest players linked with a move to Inter Miami, according to the Daily Mirror. Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Lingard, 30, has been training with the MLS side while Ramos, 37, is a reported target after leaving Paris St Germain.

Premier League new boys Luton have been linked with a move for Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 23. The Daily Mail reports Luton are in talks with Birmingham about the ex-Manchester United youngster.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leeds United’s Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams: West Ham have approached Leeds about the American midfielder, 24, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Max Kilman: Wolves have rejected a bid of 35 million euros from Napoli for the defender, 26.