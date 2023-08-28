Football rumours: Manchester United target Spanish replacements for Luke Shaw

Manchester United are targeting Spanish full-backs as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw. The Daily Express says Marcus Alonso, 32, has “made his decision” on a move from Barcelona while Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is also on United’s shortlist according to the Daily Star.

What the papers say

Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon (PA)

Fellow Spaniard Sergio Reguilon is another potential target for United according to the Daily Telegraph. But Fulham are in prime position to take the 26-year-old from Tottenham.

Everton are close to agreeing a move for Portuguese striker Beto, 25, from Udinese ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. The i says the move from Serie A would cost around £24 million.

Another Portuguese player could be on the move this week, according to the Daily Express. Manchester City are close to a deal for Matheus Nunes after lodging an improved offer to Wolves for the 25-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne (PA)

Timothy Castagne: Fulham are keen on taking the 27-year-old Belgian full-back from Leicester City.

Brennan Johnson: Tottenham are expected to make a £50 million bid for the Wales forward, 22, from Nottingham Forest.