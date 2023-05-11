Football rumours: Newcastle revive interest in signing James Maddison

Newcastle have rekindled their interest in England midfielder James Maddison, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Leicester in the summer.

What the papers say

Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne celebrates scoring against Wolves (Tim Goode/PA) — © Tim Goode

Timothy Castagne, 27, is another Leicester player who could be on his way out with Arsenal keen on the Belgian full-back, reports the Daily Mirror. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, 22, is also on the Gunners’ radar.

The Premier League is the likely destination for England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, with Roma prepared to sell for £40million, according to the Daily Mirror. Manchester United are believed to have watched the ex-Chelsea forward.

Hugo Lloris, 36, has been offered a move away from Tottenham to Saudi Arabia. The Times reports the France goalkeeper will triple his salary with the move away from London.

Social media round-up

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Players to watch

Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez scores the winning penalty World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands (Martin Rickett/PA) — © Martin Rickett

Lautaro Martinez: Manchester United are tracking the Argentina striker, 25, at Inter Milan.Manuel Ugarte: The Sporting Lisbon midfielder, 22, is catching the eye of Liverpool who are reportedly ready to pay the Uruguayan’s £52million release clause.