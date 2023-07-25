Football rumours: Premier League clubs scramble for Kylian Mbappe

A host of clubs have been linked with Kylian Mbappe after Paris St Germain gave permission for the French superstar striker to negotiate with Saudi team Al Hilal, who have made a world-record bid of £259million for his services. According to various publications, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have reportedly made contact with PSG about the 24-year-old.

France striker Randal Kolo Muani (right) has been linked with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

United have opened up their scope for a striker, according to the Daily Mail, and they are set to make a formal bid to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund this week. The Times says they are willing to pay £60m for the 20-year-old Denmark international, while Atalanta are asking for £86.5m. United are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, according to the Mirror.

The Independent says if Mbappe leaves PSG, the French giants could then meet Tottenham’s £100million asking price for England striker Harry Kane.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher could be on the move (John Walton/PA)

The race for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has reportedly narrowed down to two clubs, with Tottenham and West Ham best placed to sign the 23-year-old, the Evening Standard says.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been linked to Inter Milan (Jacob King/PA)

Emiliano Martinez: Inter Milan have offered Aston Villa £12.5million for their Argentina World Cup-winning goalkeeper after selling Andre Onana to Manchester United, according to TyC Sports Argentina.

Andrea Cambiaso: Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have both contacted Juventus about the 23-year-old defender, Tuttosport reports.