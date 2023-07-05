Football rumours: Saudi clubs join growing interest in Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara is the latest player linked with a move to Saudi Arabia (PA)

Liverpool are yet to receive a bid for Thiago Alcantara despite interest from several foreign clubs. The Times says clubs in Saudi Arabia are among those keen on the Spanish midfielder, 32.

What the papers say

Norwich City’s Brandon Williams tackles Southampton’s Tino Livramento (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, 20, would prefer a move to Newcastle over a return to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 19, is attracting interest from several top clubs, according to the Guardian. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among those keen on the Red Bull Salzburg teenager.

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports the Metro. The England winger, 22, has decided to leave Chelsea during the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saves under pressure from Leeds United’s Jack Harrison (Gareth FullerPA)

Robert Sanchez: Manchester United have identified Brighton’s Spanish goalkeeper, 25, as a potential target, according to the Daily Mail.

Folorin Balogun: Arsenal have placed a value of £50million on the USA striker, says the Daily Mirror.