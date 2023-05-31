Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle after James Maddison and Harvey Barnes

James Maddison (left) and Harvey Barnes could be bought by Premier League teams (Michael Regan/PA)

Leicester’s James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who have both been valued at around £40million, could stay in the Premier League while Leicester move down to the Championship.

What the papers say

Tottenham and Newcastle are both reportedly interested in the pair with a bidding battle to ensue over their signatures, The Sun says.

Tottenham’s have another competitor in the fight to sign former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique as Serie A Champions Napoli are interested in the 53-year-old, according to the Guardian.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic could leave England over the summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Daily Mail said Juventus were looking the most likely to sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic for a reported estimated transfer fee of around £20m.

Players to watch

Manu Kone: Liverpool are interested in the 22-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder – who is valued at around £34m – German media outlet BILD said.

Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto is being scouted by Manchester City and Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Wilfried Gnonto: Italian media outlet Calciomercato said the 19-year-old Italy forward is being looked at by Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal after Leeds’ relegation was confirmed.