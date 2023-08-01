Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

Tottenham have named their price for Harry Kane as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the England striker, reports The Sun. Mail Online says the German club are willing to bid up to £85 million for the 30-year-old – still well short of the £100 million asking price.

What the papers say

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest (PA)

Wales international Brennan Johnson has emerged as a potential target for Tottenham if Kane leaves, according to the Daily Mirror. Nottingham Forest have already rejected a bid of £35 million from Brentford for the forward, 22.

Manchester United are eyeing up two potential replacements for Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail. Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, and Everton centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, are both seen as long-term alternatives if Maguire leaves.

West Ham are poised to move on from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, 28, after a second aproach as they look for a replacement for Declan Rice, according to the Guardian. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Ajax’s Edson Alvarez are among their potential alternatives.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aston Villa’s John McGinn (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Levi Colwill (PA)

Levi Colwill: The English defender, 20, is set to stay with Chelsea after interest from Liverpool.

Carlos Borges: West Ham are close to completing a £14 million deal for the Manchester City winger, 19.