Football rumours: Tottenham take pursuit of Brennan Johnson to deadline day

Tottenham head into transfer deadline with their pursuit of Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, from Nottingham Forest continuing, according to the Evening Standard. The Daily Telegraph reports Chelsea’s England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, could also be a late target for Spurs.

What the papers say

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (PA)

Fulham have emerged as suitors for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg according to the Evening Standard. With Joao Palhinha a possible deadline day departure, Fulham are also being linked with a move for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

Wolves are looking to strengthen their striking options with the Daily Mail reporting they are interested in Scotland forward Che Adams from Southampton. Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho is another option for a move to Molineux.

Nottingham Forest are keen on bringing Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to the City Ground. The Daily Mail reports Forest have revived talks with PSV Eindhoven over a deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hannibal Mejbri on loan at Birmingham City

Hannibal Mejbri: Sevilla and Anderlecht are keen on the 20-year-old midfielder, who has been told he has a role at Manchester United if he stays at Old Trafford.

Johan Bakayoko: Brentford are believed to have lodged a club-record bid to bring the striker, 20, from PSV Eindhoven.