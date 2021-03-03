Footballer tributes: Ex-Liverpool star Ian St John 'an absolute dote', says Adrian Logan

Former Liverpool and Scotland star Ian St John has been described as one of sport's great characters after his death at 82 following a long illness.

Ex-UTV sports presenter Adrian Logan said the former pundit was a fantastic footballer but also a "great fella".

"We were involved in UTV programmes during the Jack Charlton era and would have gone down to Dublin and had great fun with him," he added.

"We were in a taxi (once) and the taxi driver, who was a Liverpool fan, which was unusual at the time, was so excited that he refused payment."

Logan said he could not speak highly enough of the man, who he described as "an absolute dote". "He always had time for you no matter what position you were in. If you were starting out as a broadcaster - that's the way I met him - he would always give you a helping hand," he added.

St John played 425 games for Liverpool after joining from Motherwell in 1961 for a record £37,500. He went on to score 118 goals over the next 10 years.

He was a key player in the Bill Shankly-assembled team of that era, which rose from the Second Division to win two English league titles and an FA Cup in 1965, in which he scored the winning goal in the final.

St John earned 21 Scotland caps and managed Motherwell and Portsmouth before enjoying a career as a TV pundit, fronting the Saint and Greavsie show with ex-England striker Jimmy Greaves until 1992.