Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon calls for focus on tackling sectarianism, racism and sexism in sport

The former Celtic manager and Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon has said people need to “keep beating the drum” to tackle sectarianism, racism and sexism in sport.

The 51-year-old – who is currently manager of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia – was asked his views about a number of recent controversies, including Kyle Lafferty being withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad and the video showing the Republic of Ireland women’s team singing a pro-IRA song.

The coach, who himself received death threats while playing for Celtic and was forced to pull out of a Northern Ireland match in 2002, was also asked about Celtic’s recent £13,000 UEFA fine after anti-monarchy banners were displayed at a Champions League match last month less than a week after the Queen’s death.

"It is a social thing - you just have to keep beating the drum to try and find a level playing field but it is not just sectarianism," Lennon said.

"The Celtic fans are anti-monarchists and have been for a long time. It is not just a sporting thing. It is a political thing.

"There is racism in sport and sexism as well in some quarters. We live in an open society - we are trying to move forward but every now and then we get dragged back.

"I have been through it myself on both sides. It's got to come from the home.”

Current Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty faces a Scottish Football Association tribunal on October 20 for his alleged use of sectarian language.

Lafferty is in the dock after a video, which appeared on social media, showed the former Rangers and Hearts striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.

The Fermanagh man was withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League double header against Kosovo and Greece.

"Kyle [Lafferty] has made a mistake. He has to own that. I don't know the reference about the Republic team,” Lennon added.

"Obviously the Troubles in Ireland have been well documented for over 50 years. How do you change it?

"I can't comment for the individuals. I can't speak for the individuals. I just hope they learn their lesson and learn it quickly."

Lennon will be back in the UK on Thursday evening as he brings his Omonia side to Manchester in a bid to try and revive his side’s Europa League campaign following their 2-3 loss against United last week.