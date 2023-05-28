Former England physiotherapist Alan Smith dies aged 74

Alan Smith, right, was instrumental in making sure David Beckham was fit for the 2002 World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Smith was part of the England set-up after being appointed in 1994 under Terry Venables, also working with Glenn Hoddle, Kevin Keegan and Sven Goran Eriksson before retiring after the 2002 World Cup.

It was in the build-up to that tournament that he took one of his most famous cases as he helped David Beckham overcome his broken metatarsal in time to be fit for the tournament in South Korea and Japan.

He was also instrumental in getting Alan Shearer fit for Euro 96 after a groin injury put his participation in doubt.

Before that, he had a successful club career, working at Darlington, Blackpool, Rotherham and notably Sheffield Wednesday, where he was credited with saving Paul Warhurst’s life during a 1992-93 UEFA Cup game after the player swallowed his tongue on the pitch after a nasty collision.

After retiring from professional football, he ran a private practice in Rotherham and worked until shortly before his death.