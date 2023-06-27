Former Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont finds new club

McCalmont, 23, impressed Carlisle during a half-season loan deal from Leeds United in the second half of last season.

He went on to make 19 appearances in League Two, scoring twice, as Carlisle secured promotion to League One via the play-offs.

McCalmont made his senior Northern Ireland debut in a friendly win over Luxembourg in 2019. He has since added three further international caps to his collection. During his lengthy stint at Elland Road, McCalmont played four first team games.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: “He’s a player who I think has got some development to come, so I’m pleased we’ve got him in. He showed us the ability he’s got last year as well as the sort of character he is, and they’re the type of people we want here.

“He’s a technical footballer with good energy about him, and I think we can be the next stage of his development. He’s by no means the finished article and we’re hoping that during the next few years while he’s with us he progresses even more and becomes a really valuable asset to us.

“He’s come in and was patient last year, then took his chance when he was given it. He also reacted in the right way when he then got left out of it.

“That’s why he ended up finishing the season playing at Wembley and playing a real major part in it. The challenge for him and for us now is for him to come and step up even more and be an even bigger part for us.”