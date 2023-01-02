Former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll’s emergency return to action with Ballinamallard cut short due to injury

Football

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll’s return to competitive football lasted just 40 minutes.

With his club Ballinamallard United hit by injuries, the 45-year-old goalkeeping coach donned the gloves for Harry McConkey’s side. However, his appearance — which came almost 30 years after his Mallards debut — was cut short just before when he was replaced by Josh Brownlee, who is some 23 years his junior.

Neither Carroll nor Brownlee were able to stop Annagh United romping to a 4-0 win at the BMG Arena. Ruairi McDonald fired past the ex-Premier League shotstopper, while Stephen Murray (2) and Conor Mullen scored against his young deputy.

That victory was enough to move second placed United within two points of league leaders Loughgall. The Villagers lost 2-1 to in form Harland and Wolff Welders at the Blanchflower Stadium.

Matthew Ferguson opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Ben Murdoch nodded home the equaliser from a Mark Patton corner-kick on the brink of half-time.

The Welders grabbed the winner in the 63rd minute when Jonny Frazer raced through on goal before slipping the ball past Berat Turker.

Loughgall boss Dean Smith said: “It’s disappointing because we were fantastic against Annagh United on Boxing Day. The wee bit of a cushion we had built up with that win has gone.

“We wanted to take that form into today’s game, but it didn’t happen. We didn’t create enough clear cut chances and we conceded two poor goals.

“But these things happen. There’s still a lot of football to be played this season. Nothing is won or lost in January.

“If you’d offered me a two-point gap in January at the start of the season, I’d have been delighted. We just need to keep our focus.”

Warrenpoint Town missed the opportunity to leapfrog Ards and Dundela — who drew 1-1 on Saturday — and move into third.

Barry Gray’s men lost 1-0 at home to Ballyclare Comrades with Owen McConville scoring an 89th minute winner.

Tonight, surprise package Newington host Knockbreda at Solitude in a 7.45pm kick-off.