Former Northern Ireland international and Celtic manager Neil Lennon sacked by Omonia

Ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Neil Lennon has been axed by Omonia Nicosia less than a week after the Cypriot side lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the Europa League

The Lurgan native joined Omonia in March, guiding them to the Cypriot Cup back in May. The cup final win over Ethnikos Achnas secured Europa League football this term.

In European competition, Lennon mastermind impressive displays against Real Sociedad and Manchester United. However, on the domestic front the club have slipped down to seventh in the table.

The former Celtic boss was axed just hours after defeat in the Cypriot First Division clash with Nea Salamis.

A club statement read: "Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship, are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership. Mr. Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us.

"Our paths separate, but the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever. We sincerely thank Mr. Lennon for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career."