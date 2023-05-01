Former Northern Ireland international Ivan Sproule scores twice as Dergview Reserves lift Junior Cup

Dergview Reserves 4 Harryville Homers 1

Back at where it all started — a fine career which would take him to Hibs and Bristol City among other clubs — the No 17 grabbed two in a 4-1 thrashing of Harryville Homers, with Jonathan Lafferty and youngster Ethan Nethery also on the scoresheet.

Former Northern Ireland international Sproule may now be into his 42nd year, and markedly more grey than most will remember, but he can still turn it on at this level, as he spearheaded the Dergs’ drive towards a first ever win in the competition in front of 1,060 in south Belfast.

The Co Tyrone outfit settled quickest and made most of the early running before their veteran forward broke the deadlock on 31 minutes, squeezing the ball past Sean Ward from the tightest of angles.

All the class of a former professional footballer telling in the composure of his finish.

But out of nowhere, the Homers were level within seconds when Randal Reid pounced on a mix-up to bundle the ball home for the three-times Junior Cup champions.

For all that, any nice football in the early stages was still coming largely from Dergview, with Joseph Breslin volleying over and Warner Ballantyne screwing a shot wide from the inside right channel as they sought to regain the initiative.

The Homers almost snatched a lead before the break when goalscorer Reid’s forceful run across the front of the box eventually fell to Lewis Mearns, but his shot leaning back from the edge of area drifted over the bar.

As it turned out, it was the Dergs who went into the break in front, and a well-deserved one at that as Lafferty’s delicious, controlled downward volley left Ward with no chance, arrowing into the bottom corner.

In fact, they should have been two to the good, with teenager Nethery - who lifted the School's Cup here back in March with Integrated College Dungannon - failing to beat Ward when he found himself in acres of room inside the box.

After the restart, Dergview were on the front foot once more, with the lively Sproule leaving a number of players in his wake as he darted across the box before firing over.

He wouldn’t be denied one minute later, however, as a clearance from Homers goalkeeper Ward cannoned back off a player, and left Sproule with the easiest of tap-ins.

The Homers were struggling to exert themselves, though silky right winger Sam Armstrong impressed, and looked the likeliest to kickstart a comeback, finding himself crowded out on one foray into the box, and blazing over in another.

And it was from Armstrong’s wand of a left foot that they came closest to getting back into it, as his cross was met by Reid, but the former Comrades man’s header was off target.

With the game won, Sproule was brought off to an ovation from the travelling support and big hugs from the manager, his brother Andrew.

A fitting Windsor swansong, as he confirmed he was hanging up the boots for good after the game.

But there was still more to come, with apprentice Nethery upstaging the master, saving the best goal for last as he danced past two challenges before bending the ball into the top corner.