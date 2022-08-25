Former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill sacked by Stoke City after poor start to season

Stoke City have parted company with former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill just six games into the new season after a poor start.

The Championship club have sacked the Ulsterman after losing three of their first five games of the season in the second-tier, leaving them hovering around the relegation places in 21st.

O'Neill had been walking on thin ice after a poor second half to the 2021/22 season and it appears that their slow start to the new campaign has been the catalyst for the board to act now.

Reports from Stoke suggest that the players have been left shocked at the news, particularly given how the club have backed O'Neill in the transfer market, bringing in nine new players over the summer.

However, for joint-chairman John Coates to have pulled the trigger so early in the new season would suggest they have someone lined up to come in as O'Neill's replacement already.

O’Neill, who led Northern Ireland to their first ever European Championship Finals when he took them to Euro 2016, left the international post in November 2019 to join Stoke who, at the time, were in disarray.

After rescuing the club from relegation in his first season in charge, ending the year 15th, and restructuring a lot of matters off the field as well, he was unable to kick on from that and the Potters endured back-to-back mid-table finishes in his second and third seasons under his stewardship.

However, this season has started disastrously at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke losing to Millwall, Huddersfield and Sunderland in their first five games, as well as crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Morecambe.

That has led the Stoke board to act, with the 53-year-old vacating his post with immediate effect, leaving assistant manager Dean Holden to take interim charge of the club.

“Michael joined us in November 2019 when the Club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated," said joint-chairman Coates.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”