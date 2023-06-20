Former Northern Ireland star Michael Duff set to take over at Championship side

Former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff is set to become the new manager at Swansea City.

The Championship side, who are seeking a replacement for Southampton-bound Russell Martin, just need to activate a £500k release clause in Duff’s Barnsley contract.

Swansea have identified Duff as their man after being impressed by his achievements with the Tykes, who he led to the League One Play-Off Final last season before suffering an agonising last-gasp defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Duff, who earned 24 caps for Northern Ireland, will be following in the footsteps of countryman Brendan Rodgers, who led the Welsh side into the Premier League during his reign in 2010-12 before leaving for Liverpool.