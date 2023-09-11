Former Northern Ireland striker Rory Patterson gutted at Steel Cup blunder

St James’ Swifts to be reinstated as ex-internationals not eligible for competition

RORY Patterson says he’s gutted and frustrated after costing his new club a crack at Steel & Sons Cup glory this season.

The former Northern Ireland international was back in the old routine on Saturday, grabbing two as Belfast Celtic put St James’ Swifts to the sword 4-2 and out of the Steel Cup.

Or so they thought, until it came to light after the game that Patterson was in fact ineligible to play due to those five caps he has in his locker, the last of which came some 12 years ago.

Unbeknownst to Patterson, boss Stephen McAlorum or anybody else at the club, the Steel Cup remains the only intermediate competition in which internationals are not allowed to take part.

Plans are afoot to change the rules for next season, but that obviously comes too late for Celtic, who held their hands up to the mistake, informing the Co Antrim FA of the blunder on Monday morning.

“We didn’t know about this stupid rule so that’s us out of it now,” explained Patterson (39).

“The committee didn’t know the rule either because every other competition in the country has been changed bar the Steel & Sons.”

That disappointment aside, Patterson says he’s enjoying these early days at his new club, with five goals in three appearances for Belfast Celtic so far.

After finishing his pro career at Dungannon Swifts a few years ago – a fine goal-laden career which included stints at Plymouth Argyle, FC United of Manchester, Derry City, Linfield, Coleraine, Crusaders and even Down Under – he returned to his hometown club Strabane Athletic.

But not for the first time, McAlorum was on the blower over the summer about signing for him – he previously signed Patterson for Belfast Celtic in 2019 where he was to make just one appearance before Covid hit – and Patterson is hoping to stick around a bit longer this time as he sets his sights on some silverware.

“It’s going well so far, I’m feeling good and fit and healthy,” Patterson told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We’ve got off to a good start in the league, it’s a good young team he has there so everything is going in the right direction.

“We’ve played some of the top teams in the division already and with the way I am and the way Mackers (McAlorum) is, we have to keep looking forward and to try and finish as high as we can.

“We want to try and win some cups and get promotion, although obviously it’s a bit early to be talking about that.

“It was a good test for us there on Saturday, they are one of the better teams in our league but I think we were good value for the win.”