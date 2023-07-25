Former Sheffield Wednesday and Forest player Chris Bart-Williams dies aged 49

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died at the age of 49.

Wednesday said the ex-England Under-21 international died in the United States, where he had been working as a coach and mentor.

The news came on the same day as the death of both clubs’ former striker Trevor Francis, who died on Monday aged 69.

“Bart-Williams’ untimely passing mirrors that of his manager at Hillsborough Trevor Francis, who also died on this, one of the darkest days in our long history,” a statement from Wednesday read.

“Our thoughts are with Chris’ and Trevor’s families and friends at this devastating time.”

Sierra Leone-born Bart-Williams, who began his career as a trainee at Leyton Orient, made more than 150 appearances for Wednesday, for whom he played in the Premier League as a teenager, before earning a £2.5million move to Forest in July 1995.

He played 248 games for Forest and later had spells with Charlton and Ipswich before moving into coaching in the US following his retirement as a player, initially working in women’s college football.

Describing himself on his social media accounts as “coach, college recruiter, former footballer”, Bart-Williams was owner and chief executive officer of US College Soccer recruiting agency CBW Soccer Elite, working with college-bound players.

His LinkedIn profile reads: “As a retired athlete with 35 years of international playing and coaching experience, I’m passionate about developing young adults into highly successful soccer players.

Chris Bart-Williams in UEFA Cup action for Nottingham Forest against Bayern Munich (Rui Vieira/PA)

“My goal is to empower kids to have the confidence and technical ability to excel in soccer while learning valuable lessons in responsibility and teamwork that will prepare them for a lifetime of success.

“Everything I do is designed to maximize athletes’ unique potential and propel them to their personal best in soccer and in life.”

In February last year, Florida-based Dade County announced Bart-Williams had been appointed as their head coach to oversee all its football programmes.

Ipswich also offered their condolences, posting: “The club is saddened to learn of the passing of former player Chris Bart-Williams. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”

News of his death was greeted with shock by a number of former team-mates.

Former Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley tweeted: “Devastating and I’m so upset to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart Williams, both so young, it is so sad , RIP Trevor and Chris.”

Bryan Roy posted: “My old teammate at Forest. Chris Bart Williams. Great Lad. It’s getting scarier and scarier the amount op people my age or younger passing away.”

Former Wednesday striker Mark Bright wrote: “My heart is heavy, RIP my former @swfc team mate Chris Bart-Williams, a wonderfully gifted player, with a huge personality, and a very charismatic guy. To know him was to love him, sending love to his family, friends and former team mates. #RIPBartman.”

Ex-Owls keeper Kevin Pressman said: “Devastating day, to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart Williams, both taken so soon, RIP Trevor and Chris.”

Darren Bent, who played alongside Bart-Williams for Ipswich, added: “RIP My former team mate Chris bart Williams, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”