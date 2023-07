The players of Co Fermanagh and Manchester United join together for a photo ahead of their clash in Coleraine

Wednesday night. 7.45pm. Coleraine Showgrounds. Liverpool v Manchester United and there are smiles on faces in the sell-out crowd of 3,500 as fans eagerly await the chance to see superstars of the future. This is the 2023 SuperCupNI and it is an evening to savour.