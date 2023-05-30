Four-goal Knockbreda seize initiative against Ballymacash Rangers

Ballymacash Rangers 2 Knockbreda 4

Knockbreda stunned Ballymacash Rangers in front of packed-out Bluebell in Lisburn, winning the first leg of this Promotion/Relegation Play-Off 4-2.

By rights, Breda should already have been relegated to the Premier Intermediate League following their last placed finished in the Championship.

But Warrenpoint Town’s expulsion from the second tier granted Colin McIlwrath’s team a second chance. A chance they grasped with both hands, scoring four first leg goals against PIL runners-up Ballymacash.

Lee Forsythe’s team grabbed an early lead through Zach Barr in the 34th minute, only for Igor Rutkowski to equalise for Breda in first half stoppage time. The Portadown loanee took advantage of a defensive mix-up to score.

Breda took the lead in the second minute of the new half when Anto Burns set up Lee McGreevy to score. It was 3-1 in the 56th minute after loanees from Linfield and Larne combined, as Ewan McCoubrey assisted Max Greer.

The fourth arrived in the 70th minute when Rutkowski latched onto a through ball before slotting home his second of the night. However, Jordan Morrison kept the tie alive when he struck in second half stoppage time.

With the final place in the Championship at stake Knockbreda will carry a two-goal lead into the second leg, which will be played at Breda Park at 1pm on Saturday. McIlwrath must do without goalkeeper Jonah Nicholl for the second leg. The talented shotstopper was stretched from the field of play midway through the first half.