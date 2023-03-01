Four more ex-NI internationals who made surprising career changes

Billy Hamilton is all smiles with Pat Jennings after Northern Ireland’s victory over Spain in Valencia

Philip Mulryne is now a priest after his football career

Andrew Madden looks at the talented footballers who made some surprising career changes.

Philip Mulryne

Once a starlet of Manchester United’s youth academy, midfielder Philip Mulyrne had most of his on-field success playing for Norwich City, where he made 161 appearances and scored 18 goals between 1999 and 2005.

Following spells at Cardiff City, Leyton Orient and King’s Lynn, as well as picking up 27 international caps, he retired in 2009 at the age of 31 and subsequently joined the priesthood.

He was ordained in 2017 and currently oversees a congregation at St Mary’s Priory Church in Cork.

Norman Whiteside

The Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend served his time at the Red’s youth academy, beginning in 1978, before breaking into the first team in 1982.

Whiteside made 206 appearances for the Old Trafford side, netting 47 goals, before joining Everton in 1989.

He was forced to retire from the game in 1991 due to injury at the age of just 26.

Upon retirement he trained to become a podiatrist and took up private practice in Manchester.

He has also worked at the corporate hospitality department at Old Trafford.

Norman Whiteside is a qualified podiatrist

Stuart Elliott

During a career spanning from 1998 to 2013, midfielder Stuart Elliot had successful spells at various sides, including Glentoran, Motherwell and Hull City.

He made 471 club appearances, scoring 141 times, and picked up 39 international caps for Northern Ireland, netting four goals.

A born again Christian, Elliott is now a pastor at Rehoboth Church in east Belfast, which was set up in July 2021.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last year, Elliot said he received criticism for his faith during his playing career.

Northern Ireland football player-turned-pastor Stuart Elliott

Billy Hamilton

Now aged 65, Co Down man Billy Hamilton began his career at Linfield in 1975, scoring 25 goals across 66 appearances, before joining Queens Park Rangers in 1978.

His time at QPR was followed by spells at various clubs and he joined Distillery in 1989 as player/manager.

Picking up a total of 41 caps for Northern Ireland and five goals, Hamilton earned the distinction of playing for the national side in two World Cups, in Spain and Mexico in 1982 and 1986, respectively.

He retired from playing in 1992 and from managing in 1995.

He set up a trophy and engraving business in Bangor in 1996 and has been running it ever since.