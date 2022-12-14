France see off brave Morocco to set-up dream World Cup Final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

World Cup

One by one the poster boys of this World Cup, whose images grace the facades of skyscrapers crowding the Doha skyline, have departed the stage.

Now, after 62 games, only two are left standing in Qatar in the race for immortality.

It is Argentina v France, Lionel Messi v Kylian Mbappe, in Sunday’s Final.

Two great generational talents, spearheading two great football nations, will collide in the quest for its greatest prize.

The stage is set for a spectacle following a raucous evening here at the Al Bayt Stadium north of Doha, where France ended Morocco’s heroic journey in another compelling, classic Semi-Final.

In a breathless game, the north African side, who trailed after five minutes to Theo Hernandez’s goal and lost three defenders by half-time, battled relentlessly.

Only when sub Randal Kolo Muani netted the second goal late on could France truly relax.

At the end, Morocco’s heroic but defeated players sank to the ground, before summoning the energy to walk across to applaud their magnificent fans.

As fireworks lit up the sky outside, tears flowed down the faces of some of those massed in red.

For Didier Deschamps’ side, cheered on here by French president Emmanuel Macron, the focus turns to a fourth World Cup Final.

For so many reasons, the meeting of France and Argentina will be a dream climax to this tournament, a match laced with plotlines and intrigue.

The world will be watching what unfolds at the Lusail Stadium in only the 13th meeting between two powerhouses of the global game.

It was their last clash in Kazan in 2018 where Mbappe truly announced himself to the world, becoming the first teenager to score twice in a World Cup match since Pele in the 1958 final.

He could lift the World Cup for a second time, two days before he turns 24, if France can vanquish the dreams of La Albiceleste and the emotional tug of Messi’s quest to emulate the great Diego Maradona.

The meeting between two players on the considerable payroll of the Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain will also be a personal duel for the golden boot — both have five goals but Messi leads by one assist.

It promises to deliver the finale that this drama-filled tournament has provided game after game, including here, where an utterly pulsating Semi-Final unfolded amid a febrile atmosphere from the heavy Moroccan support.

They kept going, kept believing, even as their dreams seemed to unravel after falling behind and losing three defenders by the interval.

Nayef Aguerd pulled out in the warm-up, replaced by Achraf Dari.

Romain Saiss, still carrying a hamstring strain, lasted just 20 minutes. Noussair Mazraoui followed at half-time.

It looked grim as the French stormed into a fifth minute lead.

Through relentless boos and piercing whistles, they charged forward, the outstanding Antoine Griezmann leading the cavalcade in blue after Raphael Varane’s pass evaded Jawad El Yamiq.

He passed left to Mbappe, who was quickly shut down, first by Achraf Hakimi and then Dari, as Moroccan defenders swarmed all around him.

The ball came to Hernandez at the back post who adjusted his body, guiding the ball down from an awkward angle and past two defenders on the line.

France could have scored a second as Giroud turned away from Saiss, clearly struggling, to connect with Ibrahima Konate’s searching pass, but his rising strike smacked against the post.

Saiss soon departed to a sympathetic hug from team-mate Hakim Ziyech and a consoling pat on the back from manager Walid Regragui.

Yet in a gripping first half, Morocco responded superbly, fighting hard against the fates that seemed to be against them.

Hugo Lloris made two fine saves, stretching out a glove to parry away Azzedine Ounahi’s curling effort.

Later, he excelled again, tipping El Yamiq’s spectacular overhead kick on to the post.

Morocco also had claims for a penalty when the lively Sofiane Boufal tried to win the ball after Hernandez appeared to overrun it. It was given as a foul against Boufal, and it looked harsh.

Amid the marauding Moroccan response, France went close, with Mbappe’s shot blocked and Giroud sending the rebound wide.

France looked to reassert their dominance as the second half opened, with Mbappe looking to stretch a Morocco back line forced into a third change with the departure of Mazraoui, another of the pre-match doubts.

He drove down the left at speed, with Sofyan Amrabat chasing back to make a firm but fair challenge.

Mbappe protested, then again minutes later after a tackle by Hakimi, as those in red jeered in contempt.

Morocco, so brave, kept pushing for gaps. Ounahi was the conductor as they launched attack after attack.

Konate led the French resistance with some crucial blocks, with Griezmann dropping back to swell the defensive ranks.

Sub Abderrazak Hamdallah took on one man, then another, then another, but failed to get his shot away, and the chance was gone and soon Morocco’s hopes were too.

Mbappe slipped the ball to sub Marcus Thuram and met the return, twisting and turning, slaloming past players before his cross deflected into the path of Muani.

On the pitch less than a minute, his first task was to steer the ball into the net.

On the big screen, Macron was shown applauding from the VIP seats. France were on their way to another Final.

FRANCE: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Konate, Fofana, T Hernandez, Tchouameni, Dembele (Muani, 79), Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud (Thuram, 65)

MOROCCO: Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss (Ramallah, 21, Ezzalzouli, 78), Dari, El Yamiq, Mazraoui (Attiat-Allah, 45), Amrabat, Ounahi, Ziyech, Boufal (Aboukhlal, 67), En-Nesyri (Hamdallah, 66)

Referee: Cesar Ramos (Mexico).