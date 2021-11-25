Frank Lampard credits wife Christine with best advice he has received in his career

Christine Lampard has been credited as giving football manager husband Frank the best piece of advice he has been given in his career.

The Chelsea icon revealed the Northern Irish woman spoke to him before he accepted a role as manager at Derby County in 2018.

Saying he initially “wasn’t sure” about whether to take the job, the English manager described a saying used by the 42-year-old Newtownards television presenter which eventually persuaded him.

Speaking to Gary Neville on Sky Sports for his Overlap Xtra segment, Lampard said on the best piece of advice he has been given: “Probably from my wife.

“It was actually when I got offered the Derby job and I wasn’t sure about whether to take it and Christine said to me her thing is: ‘Jump and the net will appear’.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“So take a chance and the net will catch you in the end. I remember saying, at that time: ‘Is this a bit corny and a bit cheesy?’ and I was like ‘yeah right’.

“But having done it, it was one of the best things I did.”

In his first season in charge of Derby, Lampard guided the club to the Championship play-offs, after helping them finish 6th in the 2018–19 Championship season.

It wasn’t to be for the club in the play-off final however, as they missed out a chance to return to the Premier League having lost the final to Aston Villa 2–1.

Lampard then took charge of his boyhood club Chelsea guiding them to a fourth place finish in his first season and an FA Cup Final, which he lost to Arsenal.

Lampard was later sacked from the club in January this year, being replaced by German coach Thomas Tuchel.

Christine and Frank got married in 2015, welcoming their first child together, daughter Patricia Charlotte Lampard, in September 2018, before son Frederick (Freddie) was born in March this year.

They were recently revealed to have been the victims of an international gang that stole £26m of cash, jewellery and gems from celebrities.

Italian nationals Jugoslav Jovanovic (24), Alessandro Maltese (45) and Alessandro Donati (44) were responsible for three raids in west London over 13 days in December 2019.

Jovanovic was jailed for 11 years by Judge Martin Edmunds QC at Isleworth Crown Court, while Maltese and Donati were each sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison.

The Lampards had around £60,000 in watches and jewellery stolen while they were away from their Chelsea property on December 1.

In a victim impact statement, Christine described being “much more fearful of being alone in my own home, I am less trusting of visitors to the house and feel unsafe in my home”.