Gary Smyth hoping new stadium will attract ‘top notch’ players to H&W Welders

Gary Smyth’s Harland & Wolff Welders are hoping to make their new stadium count this season and that’s even before they have the chance to play in it.

Work is ongoing at the multi-million pound development at the Blanchflower Playing Fields site meaning the Welders aren’t scheduled to play there until September 11 when Institute will be the visitors in the Championship.

Smyth feels that potential signings will be excited by the new ground and the facilities which could help him add to his squad.

Former Cliftonville, Portadown and Glentoran striker Darren Murray admitted the stadium was one of the reasons he decided to join the east Belfast outfit and more could follow.

“We are going to have a top notch stadium and the plan is to have a top notch team,” says Smyth in his second spell as boss of the Welders.

“We still have weeks until the transfer window closes and we will hopefully bring in two or three players.

“I think anyone that has seen the developments at our ground through social media will be really impressed. Hopefully I’ll get calls from disgruntled players looking for a move. I’m sure Linfield have that joy in their division. When players are thinking about who they will sign for, the stadium can swing it.”

Gary Smyth

Smyth’s men made the perfect start to the season winning 5-0 at Queen’s on Saturday thanks to a Michael McLellan hat-trick and Murray double. They will be on the road for the next month beginning tonight at Newry City, who also kicked off their campaign in fine style with a 3-0 success over Knockbreda.

For the Welders there will be trips to Ards, Knockbreda, Ballyclare and Ballinamallard to follow before they enjoy some home comforts.

“Our opening matches are all away because of the ground but we will get them swapped back when the time comes and we may be glad of two or three home games in a row,” says ex-Glentoran boss Smyth, who did such a fantastic job with the Welders first time around and is hoping to challenge for promotion to the Irish Premiership this season.

Elsewhere tonight in the Championship, Loughgall visit Ards in what should be a cracker, Ballinamallard will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Ballyclare when they host in form Dergview, Knockbreda are at home to Annagh United, Queen’s travel to Dundela and Institute entertain Ballyclare.

With 27 goals in the first six games of the season it was a fabulous opening to the Championship though some clubs felt some of the officiating left a lot to be desired. All this evening’s encounters have 7.45pm starts apart from the match at Knockbreda which is at 6.45pm.