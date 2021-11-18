Giovanni van Bronckhorst appointed new Rangers manager

The former Holland international replaces Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has agreed to become the new manager of Rangers.

The 46-year-old former Light Blues player joins the Ibrox club subject to receipt of a work permit and will become the 17th permanent manager of the Scottish champions.

Van Bronckhorst told the club’s official website: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Rangers as the club’s new manager. I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts andlargely has that experience of being winners.

“I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside (sporting director) Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I’m grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club.”

The Dutchman takes over from Steven Gerrard, who left to join Aston Villa last week.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park said: “I am delighted to welcome Giovanni as our manager to begin a new era and build further on what has already been achieved at the club.

“The team is in a good position on the park and, as a board, we will support both Giovanni and Ross Wilson to continue to make Rangers a success.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is a former Rangers player (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“I wish Giovanni all the very best in his role and look forward to working closely alongside him.”

Sporting director Wilson added: “I am delighted to welcome Gio back to Rangers. He was respected throughout Europe as a player and has already shown why he has that same respect as a coach.

“Gio has already shown himself to be a winner, he knows the club, he knows the quality of the squad and is absolutely aligned with our approach and mindset.

“Outside of the formal discussions, Gio and I have already had numerous other informal conversations and I can see how excited he is. I am looking forward to introducing him to the squad soon.”