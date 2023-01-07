Glenavon have the Irish Cup pedigree but we have nothing to lose, says Ballinamallard United captain Richard Clarke

Football

Ballinamallard United captain Richard Clarke feels he needs some well deserved rest at the end of a long and impressive career but there is still time for another taste of Irish Cup magic.

The midfielder lost the 2009 final to his old club Crusaders but he did grasp the prize with Glentoran in 2013.

A return to the showpiece may be a huge ask for the Mallards but Clarke knows upsets can happen.

He was in the Glentoran side that lost at home to Newington in 2012 and at the age of 37, his roller-coaster career is entering its final lap.

Harry McConkey’s Championship side welcome 2014 and 2016 winners Glenavon to Ferney Park this afternoon.

“It’s a home tie and Premiership club which is great,” said the former Newry City skipper. “We had that great run to the final before the pandemic and this time we have nothing to lose.

“Glenavon have a great Cup pedigree and Gary (Hamilton) will look at it as an opportunity to grab silverware and a European place.

“The League is out of reach for some Premiership clubs and they will be hungry to perform. For us it’s a break from the League and we want to put a good performance in.

“I’ve mixed Cup memories, winning the final and getting sent off while reaching the decider with Ballinamallard was special, it was so surreal it felt like we won it. It was a fairytale story.

“I’m coaching with Northern Ireland Under-18 schoolboys and enjoying it. The late Frankie Wilson, God rest him, brought me in and it’s been great.

“Where the coaching takes me I’m not sure. For 20 years I have dedicated everything to playing and made sacrifices. I may take a little time out to reflect on what I do after playing.”

United sit eighth in the League standings, reflecting a frustrating lack of consistency.

“We’ve been too inconsistent this season. Confidence can be lost when you’re not going well,” added Clarke.

“We were optimistic of pushing for promotion but it has looked less likely. It’s important we refocus as we have our own pride and want to finish strongly.

“I think our squad is better than results suggest.”