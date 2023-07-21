Glens fans heartbroken by European defeat but adamant record-breaking match ‘will never be forgotten’

There aren’t many Glentoran FC fans with voices still intact or regular resting heart rates after what most of them have described as the “maddest” penalty shoot-out they’ve ever seen on Thursday night.

The east Belfast side suffered European heartache to Maltese side Gzira United FC as they lost 14-13 in the tie-breaking measure.

As in the first leg, the Glens paid the price for missing a penalty in regulation time as the draw at the Oval finished 1-1 after Bobby Burns equalised for the NI team deep into stoppage time.

The shoot-out itself went on for as long as extra time, with an incredible 28 spot kicks in total.

But regardless of the Oval club’s extraordinary loss, superfan Keith Armstrong says he couldn’t be prouder to be a Glens supporter.

“Sir Alex Ferguson put it best when he said: ‘Football, bloody hell,’” said the 1st Mid Shankill Glentoran Supporters Club chief.

“You can’t win them all. Over the two legs, Glentoran were by far the stronger team and should have put them out.

“Based on the chances we had, there were plenty of opportunities to win it, and obviously there was the missed penalty during the match, but we can’t be too harsh on Bobby, as he scored the equaliser and, when he did, the Grandstand all joined in singing European Dream [a Glentoran FC chant].”

Super Glens supporter Keith Armstrong (30) with his son Robin (10)

Keith continued: “It makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand. My friend actually lives on the Holywood Road and he said he could hear us from there, it was deafening.

“We shouldn’t be getting beat by a team like that but, thinking more about it, the lads did really well and we were very unlucky.”

Thursday’s Europa Conference League first qualifying round decider has broken records by becoming the highest-scoring shoot-out in UEFA competition history (but amazingly not the longest).

To add more excitement to an already absurd occasion, the Gzira goalkeeper, upon saving Jay Donnelly’s second penalty, prematurely left his goal to celebrate and the ball spun over the line.

Keith added: “I have never witnessed anything like that in my life. I’ve seen it on YouTube bloopers, but never in reality.

“My heart was in my mouth when the goalie saved it, but when the ball went over the line we all went absolutely mental. I thought that would be the turning point, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Glentoran fan Robin Armstrong with midfielder Bobby Burns

Jamie Lister (39), whose son Callum played for Glentoran’s academy, was also at the game with his young nieces and nephew, and said it’s an event they will never forget.

“The kids will remember that match for years and years to come as the night they spent four hours at the cold Oval,” he said.

“It will probably be the maddest game they will ever see. And I know people who have been going to watch the Glens for 30 years and it’s definitely the maddest game they've ever seen too.”

He noted that Warren Feeney’s men will no doubt be exhausted, both mentally and physically, particularly the younger players, such as Leon Boyd, the 17-year-old who missed his kick for the Glens, ultimately resulting in their defeat.

“Fair play to the lads, they probably weren’t expecting to be in that situation. It’s a credit to them,” said Jamie.

On a more positive note, he believes that any publicity is good publicity and even shared his shock that social media users from as far as the Middle East were posting about the chaotic fixture.

“The Glentoran name is getting out there.

“It’s a great advert for the Irish League in general, but I now have high hopes for the Glentoran team in the coming season — a balance of youth and the fact the new manager is bleeding young lads with the experienced heads.

“If you were a neutral, you would have gotten your money’s worth on Thursday. But as a Glentoran supporter of 30 years, it’s not good for the blood pressure.”

Former Glentoran secretary Gordon Scott pointed out that alongside the devastating loss from a fan’s perspective is the club’s loss of potential revenue which could have come from progressing through the European competition.

“There’s a good bit of money involved in things like this and I’m sure the players will share in feeling a bit down about losing that now, but, who knows, it could spur them on for the start of the domestic season now.”

Gordon also shared his over-confidence, in that although not being able to go to Thursday’s match, he had already planned to take his son to the next round.

“It’s very sad… I was there quite a long time [at the club] and I don’t think we were ever in a penalty shoot-out. And the fact that they lost two [regular-time] penalties over the two matches, there must be a lot of head-scratching going on.

“It’s unreal. You couldn’t make the whole thing up.”