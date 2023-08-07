Glentoran coach Tim McCann leaves east Belfast club ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Glentoran have confirmed former player and current first team coach Tim McCann has left the east Belfast club immediately due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

McCann – who was formerly a coach at Larne before joining the Glens last year – was a popular figure on Mersey Street having scored 41 goals in 281 appearances during two successful spells at the club.

Also playing for Cliftonville during his career, the former defender won two league titles with the Glens in 1999 and 2003 and two Irish Cups in 2000 and 2001.

McCann was part of new manager Warren Feeney’s backroom staff as the Glens kicked off the start of the new season with a dramatic late win against Glenavon on Saturday.

In a brief statement on the club’s website, Glentoran said: “Tim McCann has left his position as first team coach due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Glentoran Football Club would like to thank Tim for his many years of loyal service to the club both in two spells as First Team Coach and also as a playing legend and member of the Glentoran 250 Club.

“We wish Tim all the very best in the future.”