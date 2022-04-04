Glentoran hero Gary Smyth says Irish FA must find a foolproof eligibility system after Irish Cup controversy

Glentoran legend Gary Smyth has pleaded with the football authorities to introduce a foolproof eligibility system that will put an end to rows that keep rocking Irish League football.

The former Glens manager and player has been caught up in disputes himself and now he’s desperate to see an end to the wrangles which harm the game’s image.

Harland & Wolff Welders boss Smyth is disheartened by the depressingly familiar tale of his former club’s expulsion from the Irish Cup for fielding ineligible player Joe Crowe in their 1-0 semi-final home win over Newry City.

The Irish FA’s Appeal Board rejected the Glens’ recent appeal, however the east Belfast club are exploring further judicial options including arbitration.

Crowe was ineligible to play in the quarter-final because he had not served a three-man ban which he picked up while playing for the reserve team.

By the time of the quarter-final, Glentoran’s second string had played three games since Crowe picked up the suspension, but one was an Intermediate Cup match - a competition for which the 23-year-old is not eligible due to the number of senior appearances he has made.

Oval chief Mick McDermott had claimed that the online Comet system used for registering players and listing players for each match is “not fit for purpose” but in its ruling, the Appeals Board stated that clubs “cannot and should not use Comet as a scapegoat for their decisions concerning a player’s eligibility”.

As the current system is not ‘foolproof’, containing all the necessary relevant and up to date information, Smyth says a different online scheme is needed to cut out the costly errors.

“We do need a foolproof eligibility system to stop these cases arising as there are too many and they do hurt clubs,” says the former defender who played in seven Irish Cup finals, winning four.

“It’s a sad situation and if we had an efficient online system the Glens wouldn’t have played Joe Crowe and we would not have any confusion.”

Addressing the Comet element of the Glentoran appeal, the IFA said “the Appeal Board understands that Comet is a platform designed to help with the administration of Association Football in this jurisdiction, it is by no means the gate keeper of a player’s eligibility.

“That is a matter that lies squarely with each club and is clearly set out in Article 15.5 of the IFA Disciplinary Code where it is stated: ‘Clubs shall be wholly responsible for ensuring that suspensions are served. It is each club’s responsibility to ensure the eligibility of their players for any match’.”

Smyth added: “I think we should be helping the clubs as much as possible so that these disputes don’t happen.

“When you have several teams losing their places in Cup competitions, including the Irish Cup, it’s far from an ideal situation.

“We live in hope that some day we will have a reliable system that all clubs can trust because it works.”

Newry remain reinstated and will play Ballymena United in the semi-final at Mourneview Park on Wednesday April 13.

Whether a ‘foolproof’ system can be implemented is debatable. FIFA and UEFA, the two biggest football organisations in the world, also put the onus on clubs to ensure they only select players who are eligible in line with the applicable competition regulations.

An Irish FA spokesperson said: “The COMET system is a tool to assist clubs and leagues in the administration of the game. Around 700 games a week across Northern Ireland are delivered using it.

“There are many competitions within Northern Ireland, some having slightly different rules in respect of eligibility, number of substitutes allowed and so on.

“It is incumbent on each club to be aware of the rules of the competition in which they play.”

The Crowe case is the latest in a long line of eligibility and registration sagas that have rocked Irish League football.

Dundela were thrown out of the Irish Cup this season after the Championship side fielded an ineligible player in their first-round win over Ards, who went on to face Newry in the second round.

Ards, who were defeated 3-2 by the east Belfast team in the first round, lodged a letter of protest with the Challenge Cup Committee regarding the eligibility of Dundela player David Fearon for the game.

Larne were booted out of the the League Cup following a registration issue in September.

In 2007 and 2008 there was a long running saga over Smyth’s registration at Glentoran, with the east Belfast side ultimately docked five league points, thrown out of the CIS Cup and fined £4,500.

Smyth was also at the Glens during the infamous Andy Kilmartin registration affair in 2002 when Roy Coyle’s side were deducted 12 Premiership points, fined £7,000 and booted out of the CIS League Cup after being found to have failed to register the player properly.

Glentoran fought the case, won the points back and went on to win the title comfortably.