Glentoran to hold a minute's silence for late royal Prince Philip after fans' angry backlash

Glentoran Football Club has reversed a decision not to hold a minute's silence for the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, following a widespread fan backlash.

While the east Belfast outfit opted to lower the flags at The Oval to half mast before their Saturday fixture against Dungannon Swifts, they did not hold a period of silence.

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on Friday morning and sporting venues throughout the United Kingdom fell silent in tribute.

The move from Glentoran led to significant outcry across social media, with the club confirming yesterday that they recognised the "depth of feeling" within the fan base following the decision.

A further statement yesterday said Glentoran had chosen to mark the passing of Prince Philip "in a dignified and respectful manner", noting that they had also sent condolences to the Queen in an official capacity through the club.

However, they said a decision had now been taken to hold a public "mark of respect" ahead of the club's next two fixtures - both against Coleraine - on Tuesday and Friday evening.

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) also confirmed clubs were informed fixtures due to be played next Saturday could be rearranged, to avoid clashing with the Duke's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

All clubs due to be playing at 3pm on Saturday have decided to rearrange their fixtures, according to the NIFL.

Addressing the controversy yesterday, Glentoran said: "We recognise the depth of feeling across much of our support base and wider community was for a more public mark of respect to be displayed.

"There has been dangerous and baseless commentary since yesterday's match suggesting this was a snub or that any part of the club was against such a mark of respect.

"This is simply untrue.

"The club's next match is against Coleraine FC on Tuesday night and although due to Covid restrictions, this will once again be played behind closed doors, the club will hold a minute's silence before kick-off as a further mark of respect to His Royal Highness.

"We have also been in discussion with Coleraine FC and there will be a further silence before our match at the Showgrounds on Friday evening, the day immediately prior to the Duke's funeral."

Fans, alongside former players at Glentoran, have slammed the club online for its initial decision on a minute's silence.

A former two-time winner of the Irish Cup with the club, Darren Finlay, said that he had been "totally let down".

"I had the great privilege of representing the once great football club Glentoran," he wrote online.

"Your actions today have stained our proud club's name, established and built throughout the decades.

"Over 100 years and in one fell swoop you have, without doubt, made the most horrendous of decisions."