Grant McCann among favourites in race to land Oxford United job

Grant McCann is in the running to land the Oxford United job — © Getty Images

The former Northern Ireland midfielder is among the frontrunners hoping to take charge of the League One club.

Karl Robinson was axed last month after five years at the Kassam Stadium following a run of one point in eight games.

The U’s are currently 18th in the table, and McCann is viewed as having all the credentials to mastermind a revival.

The Belfast native has been out of work since leaving Peterborough United earlier this season and if he lands the post, he will join a side just three points off the relegation zone, with their last win coming on January 21 against promotion-chasing Ipswich Town.

The former Linfield man was previously linked with Motherwell before Stuart Kettlewell landed the gig on a permanent basis.

Speaking last month on his management career so far, McCann stated: “I mentioned earlier how I’d matured as a young player, and I think I’ve gone through something similar as a manager. I’m definitely calmer than I used to be. I don’t take things to heart as much as I used to.

“I’ve also worked hard to improve, and I think I’ve done that in just about every aspect. Every experience I’ve had is only going to make me better.

“I’m hungry to succeed. I want to be the best I can be... I’m going to Leicester to speak to Brendan Rodgers, I’ve spoken to Michael Beale about doing the same at Rangers, and I’m going up to watch some sessions at Liverpool, too.

“There’s still so much for me to learn, and these opportunities are only going to help me. I’ll be a better manager for whatever my next role is.”

It remains unclear whether the club will make an appointment in time for their clash with Derby County this weekend.