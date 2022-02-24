Grant McCann appointed by Championship side with his former club Hull City coming up in first match

Grant McCann has made a surprise return to Peterborough United and his first game in charge will be a crunch relegation scrap against his old club Hull City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The Championship strugglers have been hunting for a new boss following the resignation of Darren Ferguson last weekend and a reunion with the former Northern Ireland international was finalised on Thursday morning.

For the Belfast man, it represents a swift return to work after being sacked by Hull City last month following their takeover.

McCann was at Craven Cottage last night watching the Posh lose out 2-1 to runaway league leaders Fulham.

The 41-year-old had watched his former club Hull lose 2-0 to Barnsley on Tuesday and it’s now clear that was a scouting mission for his new employers.

McCann spent almost five years as a player with Peterborough between 2010 and 2015 and became part of the coaching staff later that year after a brief spell at Linfield. He took over as manager the next year and was in charge for over 100 games before he was sacked in February 2018 following a run of no wins in seven games.