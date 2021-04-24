Grant McCann issues League One title cry as Northern Ireland trio help Hull City to promotion

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Josh Magennis of Hull City celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with team mate Mallik Wilks during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Hull City at Sincil Bank Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Lincoln, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

Former Northern Ireland international Grant McCann has issued a rallying cry to his Hull City side after sealing promotion back to the Championship

McCann was manager when the Tigers dropped down to League One last season but was kept on by the board to spearhead the drive for an instant return.

That was completed on Saturday afternoon when Mallik Wilks' late penalty earned a 2-1 win at Lincoln.

The groundwork had been done by Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis' opener, his 17th league goal of the season and sixth in as many matches, while his international team-mate Gavin Whyte played his part off the bench as his loan spell from Cardiff City continues.

For the club and their trio of Northern Irish heroes, it's a landmark day but for McCann, the job is not yet done with Peterbrough only four points behind with a game in hand.

“I’m over the moon for everybody at the football club, particularly Assem and Ehab (Allam - owners) for the understanding and backing they gave to me in the summer, so I thank them for that,” McCann said.

“My staff and players, they’ve been outstanding and it’s been a real team effort this season.

“The players have taken hit upon hit, criticism upon criticism when they’ve lost games and we’ve responded.

“It’s been a tough season, especially without our fans and it’s just a shame they weren’t here to witness that today, and hopefully sometime soon we can get together and have a proper party.

“For us today, we’re just delighted to get over the line.

“I made a real point to the players at the hotel today about performance, can we concentrate on the performance but I knew deep down it was all about the win, and now we’ve done it and I couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s been a long slog and there’s no point sugar coating it, I want to win the title and all the boys do.”

Elsewhere, Craig Cathcart came off the bench as Watford sealed promotion back to the Premier League.

Northern Ireland's Will Grigg struck four goals as MK Dons thrashed Swindon 5-0, while former Derry City attacker Ronan Curtis struck to earn Portsmouth a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers, relegating Joey Barton's side in the process.