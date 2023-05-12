Grant McCann returns to Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster have appointed former Northern Ireland international Grant McCann for a second spell as manager.

The 43-year-old former Peterborough United boss and player will replace Danny Schofield, who was sacked on Tuesday.

In McCann’s previous spell in charge of the South Yorkshire side, in 2018-19, he led them to a fifth place-finish in League One and the play-offs before departing for Hull City.

The Belfast man, who won the League One title at Hull in 2021, has been out of work since leaving Peterborough in January.

McCann said: "After the phone calls came, I had a chat with my wife and the first thing she said was it was one of the happiest times she'd seen me when I was at Doncaster. That really hit home with me.

"I loved my time here, I enjoyed every minute and I'm looking forward to it."

Chairman David Blunt added: "We are delighted to secure the return of Grant to the club.

"His previous season here was one of the most thrilling in recent memory, with a breathless brand of attacking, aggressive football that carried us into the brink of a play-off final.

"In his time away from the club, he has only developed as a manager and we know we are getting an even stronger version of Grant this time around.

"This is a very exciting time for the club, with Grant's return and Terry's injection of additional funds, and we are looking forward to a competitive season ahead."

McCann suffered a disappointing second stint in charge of the Posh and he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Championship before being sacked with the club sitting eighth in the third tier.

Doncaster ended the League Two campaign in 18th place after just two wins in their final 16 matches.

That poor form saw Schofield become the second Rovers boss to be sacked this season, after predecessor Gary McSheffrey was relieved of his duties in October.

The former Huddersfield Town chief was axed following the 2-1 defeat at Walsall on the final day of the campaign.