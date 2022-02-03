Grant McCann set for talks with Sunderland for manager's job as Roy Keane also in contention

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Grant McCann is under serious consideration for the vacant manager’s position at Sunderland.

Black Cats chiefs want to hold talks with the 41 year-old Sandy Row to discuss the in-demand role at the Stadium of Light.

McCann, who has pedigree in guiding teams to promotion from League One, is a free agent after leaving Championship Hull City after new owners moved in.

Sunderland, despite sacking Lee Johnson following last weekend’s 6-0 drubbing at Bolton Wanderers, are still very much in a strong position to make a bid to go up, lying in third place.

Neil Warnock, who was last at Middlesbrough, has also been linked with Sunderland but the biggest challenge to McCann’s hopes of landing the job may come from a previous manager.

It is understood the Black Cats are weighing up a move to bring Roy Keane back to the club for a second spell as manager, with bookies slashing their odds on the Corkman returning to the Sta­dium of Light.

Reports in the North East of England say that the Sunder­land authorities have plans to interview Keane.

Keane is the headline-grabbing name in the frame given his previous association with the club.

The Manchester United legend’s first managerial season saw him lift Sunderland to promotion from the Championship in the 2006/07 cam­paign, but he resigned in December 2008 with the club established in the Premier League. He did not see eye to eye with Sunderland’s then new owner Ellis Short.

The 50-year-old, currently a highly paid Sky Sports pundit, has been out of management since his inglori­ous stay at Ipswich Town lasting just 20 months which ended in January 2011.