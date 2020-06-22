Great to be back in key role after my horror injury, admits Corry Evans

Corry Evans took the plaudits after the Northern Ireland international returned from a gruesome injury to lead Blackburn to a 3-1 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City as their Championship campaign got back under way at Ewood Park.

Evans hasn't played since mid-January, when he sustained a fractured skull and shattered eye socket after being caught with a high boot in a match against Preston.

The 29-year-old was back in the starting line-up on Saturday and played a leading role as Rovers saw off City in a victory that moves them to within a point of the play-off places.

There was a touch of luck about his first league goal since November 2015 as his cross drifted into the top corner, although if it's true that fortune favours the brave then perhaps it wasn't all that surprising.

Evans had to undergo surgery on his injuries at the end of January.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray said: "If you see the pictures, you wouldn't have recognised Corry two or three weeks after the initial injury. His face was all swollen, his eyes were closed, his hairline was stretched and he had a huge scar on top of his skull.

"But here he is playing at that level with that energy, drive and commitment. It's a fantastic story, and he's a credit to himself, his family and the football club."

The goal was a hard-earned reward for the work Evans has put in to come back from his injuries.

"It felt good for myself to be back out on the football pitch," Evans said.

"And I managed to get a goal as well, which is always nice. I can't remember my last one.

"(My recovery) probably would have been quicker but for the pandemic.

"I think I was told 12 weeks so in my head I targeted trying to get back before the end of the season, and this little break has helped me to get fitter and stronger."