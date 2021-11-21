Gunmen made me break a red light in driving test

You couldn’t avoid the reality of life in Belfast amid the Troubles.

Driving around was a big part of the job, and fortunately I’d taken my driving test when I was 17 at the Duncairn Gardens test centre in Belfast.

My dad was a driving instructor, but he put me on to somebody else to teach me and then I put in for my test.

Everything was going smoothly and I remember coming up the inside lane towards some traffic lights to make a left turn into Duncairn Gardens to end the test.

I started to slow down because the lights had gone amber when I was about 10 or 20 yards away.

There was an armoured personnel carrier on my right hand side. As we pulled up to stop, this guy stepped off the pavement about 50 yards in front and opened fire with a machine gun at the soldiers.

I just floored the accelerator and went straight through the lights and they were definitely on red. I went straight through them.

Everybody was ducking and diving all over the place, but I was away on the left turn, into Duncairn Gardens. It was instinctive, I thought, “I’m not getting caught in the middle of this!” and just did it.

The driving examiner, I tell you, he s*** himself!

The test had been going really well, no mistakes but I just thought, “He’s going to fail me now, I've gone through a red light.”

I pulled in, we got out of the car and he said, “Well done Mr Armstrong, you’ve passed your test.”

Under any other circumstances, I don't think that would have happened. But that was Northern Ireland back then.