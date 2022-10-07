Gutted Neil Lennon concedes Manchester United deserved their victory despite Omonia Nicosia causing early scare

Neil Lennon admitted Manchester United deserved their win in Cyprus but was proud of how hard his Omonia Nicosia side had pushed Erik ten Hag’s side.

One of the biggest shocks ever in European football looked to be on the cards as Karim Ansarifard fired the minnows into the lead in their Europa League Group E clash.

United had spurned a clutch of chances but ten Hag’s decision to introduce Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial from the bench proved to be the turning point.

English striker Rashford bagged a brace and French forward Martial was also on target and, while Nikolas Panayiotou’s late finish made it an awkward last few minutes, Lennon admitted that Omonia were second best.

“Listen, we rode our luck a lot. We kept ourselves in it, whether it be good goalkeeping or United missing good chances,” the former Northern Ireland midfielder said.

“To score two goals against them is probably more than I could’ve imagined. I didn’t think we believed in ourselves until we scored.

“It gave us something to hold on to. They’ve had two quick-fire goals but we’ve had chances at 2-1 to get level. The third goal has killed us and, on the balance of play, United thoroughly deserved their win.”

He added: “I think some of them will have regrets. The second goal, we’re too open from left centre-back to right centre-back and that was a crucial point in the game. And then Bruno misses a great chance with the lob to get us back in it.

Erik ten Hag

“When you’re feeding off scraps at times, you’ve got to make them count. There’s things we could do better in terms of ball retention at times but the gulf between the two teams is huge and we know that. But we made a game of it and to get two goals is fantastic.”

The sides renew battle next week at Old Trafford for the reverse fixture and the former Celtic boss said that they’ll give it a real lash again.

“It’s going to be a different game again. We’ve seen them up close and know how good they are and maybe know what their weaknesses are.

“It’s a hell of a long shot to get something out of the game but we’ll go there and give it everything we’ve got it. It was a big night for us and some of the players stood up really.”

While ten Hag didn’t reveal if he’s delivered a hairdryer team-talk at the break, he admitted that changes needed to be made.

“We started well, then an unnecessary mistake and a really bad 10 minutes,” he said.

“We have to learn from it. You let the crowd get alive, you have to avoid that.

“We are too static, we have to make the opposition move to get behind — that is why we made two subs.

“The subs really had an impact today.”